East Division W L Pct GB New York 73 39 .652 — Tampa Bay 65 49 .570 9 Boston 60 55 .522 14½ Toronto 46 69 .400 28½ Baltimore 38 74 .339 35 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 70 42 .625 — Cleveland 66 46 .589 4 Chicago 49 61 .445 20 Kansas City 40 74 .351 31 Detroit 32 76 .296 36 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 73 40 .646 — Oakland 64 49 .566 9 Texas 58 54 .518 14½ Los Angeles 56 58 .491 17½ Seattle 47 67 .412 26½

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 6

Boston 7, Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 4

Advertisement

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 1, Cleveland 0

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5

Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-2) at Detroit (Alexander 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-6) at Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 6-6) at Baltimore (Means 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodriguez 13-5), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.