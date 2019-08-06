|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|39
|.652
|—
|Tampa Bay
|65
|49
|.570
|9
|Boston
|60
|56
|.517
|15
|Toronto
|46
|69
|.400
|28½
|Baltimore
|38
|74
|.339
|35
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|70
|42
|.625
|—
|Cleveland
|66
|46
|.589
|4
|Chicago
|50
|61
|.450
|19½
|Kansas City
|41
|74
|.357
|30½
|Detroit
|32
|77
|.294
|36½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|40
|.646
|—
|Oakland
|64
|49
|.566
|9
|Texas
|58
|54
|.518
|14½
|Los Angeles
|56
|58
|.491
|17½
|Seattle
|47
|67
|.412
|26½
___
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 6
Boston 7, Kansas City 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 1, Cleveland 0
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5
Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3, 1st game
Kansas City 6, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Detroit (Alexander 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 2:20 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 6-6) at Baltimore (Means 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodriguez 13-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
