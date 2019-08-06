Listen Live Sports

American League

August 6, 2019 11:27 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 73 39 .652
Tampa Bay 66 49 .574
Boston 60 56 .517 15
Toronto 46 70 .397 29
Baltimore 38 74 .339 35
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 70 42 .625
Cleveland 66 46 .589 4
Chicago 50 61 .450 19½
Kansas City 41 74 .357 30½
Detroit 32 77 .294 36½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 74 40 .649
Oakland 65 49 .570 9
Texas 58 54 .518 15
Los Angeles 56 59 .487 18½
Seattle 47 67 .412 27

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 6

Boston 7, Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 1, Cleveland 0

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5

Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 6, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6, 10 innings

Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Houston 11, Colorado 6

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Detroit (Alexander 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 2:20 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-6) at Cleveland (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 6-6) at Baltimore (Means 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodriguez 13-5), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

