|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|74
|39
|.655
|—
|Tampa Bay
|66
|49
|.574
|9
|Boston
|60
|56
|.517
|15½
|Toronto
|46
|70
|.397
|29½
|Baltimore
|38
|75
|.336
|36
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|70
|43
|.619
|—
|Cleveland
|66
|46
|.589
|3½
|Chicago
|50
|62
|.446
|19½
|Kansas City
|41
|74
|.357
|30
|Detroit
|33
|77
|.300
|35½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|74
|40
|.649
|—
|Oakland
|65
|49
|.570
|9
|Texas
|58
|54
|.518
|15
|Los Angeles
|56
|59
|.487
|18½
|Seattle
|47
|68
|.409
|27½
___
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 6
Boston 7, Kansas City 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 1, Cleveland 0
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5
Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 4
Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 6, 2nd game
Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4
Kansas City 6, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6, 10 innings
Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Houston 11, Colorado 6
Atlanta 12, Minnesota 7
San Diego 9, Seattle 4
Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Detroit (Alexander 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Font 3-2) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 2:20 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-6) at Cleveland (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 6-6) at Baltimore (Means 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodriguez 13-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
