The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 7, 2019 8:06 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 74 39 .655
Tampa Bay 66 50 .569
Boston 60 56 .517 15½
Toronto 47 70 .402 29
Baltimore 38 75 .336 36
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 70 44 .614
Cleveland 68 46 .596 2
Chicago 51 62 .451 18½
Kansas City 41 74 .357 29½
Detroit 33 78 .297 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 40 .652
Oakland 65 50 .565 10
Texas 58 56 .509 16½
Los Angeles 56 59 .487 19
Seattle 47 68 .409 28

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 4

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 6, 2nd game

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 6, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6, 10 innings

Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Houston 11, Colorado 6

Atlanta 12, Minnesota 7

San Diego 9, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1

Cleveland 2, Texas 0, 1st game

Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 14, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 5, Texas 1, 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (German 14-2) at Toronto (Pannone 2-4), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 2-0) at Boston (Sale 5-11), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

