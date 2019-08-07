|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|74
|39
|.655
|—
|Tampa Bay
|66
|50
|.569
|9½
|Boston
|60
|56
|.517
|15½
|Toronto
|47
|70
|.402
|29
|Baltimore
|38
|75
|.336
|36
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|70
|44
|.614
|—
|Cleveland
|68
|46
|.596
|2
|Chicago
|51
|62
|.451
|18½
|Kansas City
|41
|74
|.357
|29½
|Detroit
|33
|78
|.297
|35½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|40
|.652
|—
|Oakland
|65
|50
|.565
|10
|Texas
|58
|56
|.509
|16½
|Los Angeles
|56
|59
|.487
|19
|Seattle
|47
|68
|.409
|28
___
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 4
Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 6, 2nd game
Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4
Kansas City 6, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6, 10 innings
Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Houston 11, Colorado 6
Atlanta 12, Minnesota 7
San Diego 9, Seattle 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1
Cleveland 2, Texas 0, 1st game
Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 14, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland 5, Texas 1, 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 14-2) at Toronto (Pannone 2-4), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 2-0) at Boston (Sale 5-11), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
