American League

August 8, 2019 9:33 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 75 39 .658
Tampa Bay 66 50 .569 10
Boston 61 56 .521 15½
Toronto 47 70 .402 29½
Baltimore 38 76 .333 37
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 70 44 .614
Cleveland 68 46 .596 2
Chicago 51 62 .451 18½
Kansas City 41 74 .357 29½
Detroit 33 78 .297 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 40 .652
Oakland 65 50 .565 10
Texas 58 56 .509 16½
Los Angeles 56 60 .483 19½
Seattle 48 68 .414 27½

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 4, Kansas City 4, 9½ innings, susp.

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1

Cleveland 2, Texas 0, 1st game

Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 14, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 5, Texas 1, 2nd game

Seattle 3, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 14, Baltimore 2

Thursday’s Games

Boston 3, L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Fiers 10-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 10-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-11), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-6) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-11) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-5) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 11-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

