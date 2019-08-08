|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|75
|39
|.658
|—
|Tampa Bay
|66
|50
|.569
|10
|Boston
|61
|56
|.521
|15½
|Toronto
|47
|70
|.402
|29½
|Baltimore
|38
|76
|.333
|37
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|70
|44
|.614
|—
|Cleveland
|68
|46
|.596
|2
|Chicago
|51
|62
|.451
|18½
|Kansas City
|41
|74
|.357
|29½
|Detroit
|33
|78
|.297
|35½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|40
|.652
|—
|Oakland
|65
|50
|.565
|10
|Texas
|58
|56
|.509
|16½
|Los Angeles
|56
|60
|.483
|19½
|Seattle
|48
|68
|.414
|27½
Boston 4, Kansas City 4, 9½ innings, susp.
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1
Cleveland 2, Texas 0, 1st game
Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 14, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland 5, Texas 1, 2nd game
Seattle 3, San Diego 2
N.Y. Yankees 14, Baltimore 2
Boston 3, L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 10-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 10-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-11), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-6) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 7-11) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-5) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 11-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
