|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|76
|39
|.661
|—
|Tampa Bay
|66
|50
|.569
|10½
|Boston
|61
|56
|.521
|16
|Toronto
|47
|71
|.398
|30½
|Baltimore
|38
|76
|.333
|37½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|70
|45
|.609
|—
|Cleveland
|69
|46
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|51
|63
|.447
|18½
|Kansas City
|41
|75
|.353
|29½
|Detroit
|34
|78
|.304
|34½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|40
|.652
|—
|Oakland
|66
|50
|.569
|9½
|Texas
|58
|56
|.509
|16½
|Los Angeles
|56
|60
|.483
|19½
|Seattle
|48
|68
|.414
|27½
___
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 6
Boston 3, L.A. Angels 0
Detroit 10, Kansas City 8
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Boston (Porcello 10-8), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 1-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-9), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Sanchez 4-14) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 4-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Payano 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 12-4) at Seattle (Milone 1-6), 10:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
