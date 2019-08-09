Listen Live Sports

American League

August 9, 2019 6:08 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 76 39 .661
Tampa Bay 66 50 .569 10½
Boston 61 56 .521 16
Toronto 47 71 .398 30½
Baltimore 38 76 .333 37½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 70 45 .609
Cleveland 69 46 .600 1
Chicago 51 63 .447 18½
Kansas City 41 75 .353 29½
Detroit 34 78 .304 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 40 .652
Oakland 66 50 .569
Texas 58 56 .509 16½
Los Angeles 56 60 .483 19½
Seattle 48 68 .414 27½

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 6

Boston 3, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 10, Kansas City 8

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Friday’s Games

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Boston (Porcello 10-8), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Sanchez 4-14) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Payano 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 12-4) at Seattle (Milone 1-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

