American League

August 9, 2019 10:21 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 76 40 .655
Tampa Bay 66 50 .569 10
Boston 61 56 .521 15½
Toronto 48 71 .403 29½
Baltimore 38 77 .330 37½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 70 45 .609
Cleveland 69 46 .600 1
Chicago 51 63 .447 18½
Kansas City 41 76 .350 30
Detroit 35 78 .310 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 76 40 .655
Oakland 66 50 .569 10
Texas 58 56 .509 17
Los Angeles 56 60 .483 20
Seattle 48 68 .414 28

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 6

Boston 3, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 10, Kansas City 8

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Friday’s Games

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Boston (Porcello 10-8), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Sanchez 4-14) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Payano 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 12-4) at Seattle (Milone 1-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

