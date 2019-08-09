East Division W L Pct GB New York 76 40 .655 — Tampa Bay 66 50 .569 10 Boston 62 56 .525 15 Toronto 48 71 .403 29½ Baltimore 38 77 .330 37½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 70 45 .609 — Cleveland 69 46 .600 1 Chicago 51 63 .447 18½ Kansas City 41 76 .350 30 Detroit 35 78 .310 34 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 76 40 .655 — Oakland 66 50 .569 10 Texas 58 56 .509 17 Los Angeles 56 61 .479 20½ Seattle 48 68 .414 28

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 6

Boston 3, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 10, Kansas City 8

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Friday’s Games

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 16, L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Boston (Porcello 10-8), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Sanchez 4-14) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Payano 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 12-4) at Seattle (Milone 1-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

