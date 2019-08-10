|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|76
|41
|.650
|—
|Tampa Bay
|67
|50
|.573
|9
|Boston
|62
|57
|.521
|15
|Toronto
|49
|71
|.408
|28½
|Baltimore
|38
|77
|.330
|37
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|46
|.603
|—
|Minnesota
|70
|46
|.603
|—
|Chicago
|51
|63
|.447
|18
|Kansas City
|41
|76
|.350
|29½
|Detroit
|35
|78
|.310
|33½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|76
|40
|.655
|—
|Oakland
|66
|50
|.569
|10
|Texas
|58
|57
|.504
|17½
|Los Angeles
|57
|61
|.483
|20
|Seattle
|48
|69
|.410
|28½
___
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 5, Kansas City 2
Boston 16, L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 6, Texas 5
Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
L.A. Angels 12, Boston 4
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Boston (Cashner 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Thornton 4-7), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 7-10) at Detroit (Norris 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-6), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-5), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 10-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-7), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 10-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
