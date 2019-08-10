East Division W L Pct GB New York 76 41 .650 — Tampa Bay 67 50 .573 9 Boston 62 57 .521 15 Toronto 49 71 .408 28½ Baltimore 38 77 .330 37 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 70 46 .603 — Minnesota 70 46 .603 — Chicago 51 63 .447 18 Kansas City 41 76 .350 29½ Detroit 35 78 .310 33½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 76 40 .655 — Oakland 66 50 .569 10 Texas 58 57 .504 17½ Los Angeles 57 61 .483 20 Seattle 48 69 .410 28½

Friday’s Games

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 16, L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 6, Texas 5

Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Angels 12, Boston 4

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Boston (Cashner 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Thornton 4-7), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-10) at Detroit (Norris 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-6), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 10-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 10-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

