American League

August 11, 2019 12:14 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 76 41 .650
Tampa Bay 67 50 .573 9
Boston 62 57 .521 15
Toronto 49 71 .408 28½
Baltimore 38 78 .328 37½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 71 46 .607
Cleveland 70 47 .598 1
Chicago 52 63 .452 18
Kansas City 42 76 .356 29½
Detroit 35 79 .307 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 77 40 .658
Oakland 66 51 .564 11
Texas 58 58 .500 18½
Los Angeles 57 61 .483 20½
Seattle 48 69 .410 29

___

Friday’s Games

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 16, L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 6, Texas 5

Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Angels 12, Boston 4

Kansas City 7, Detroit 0

Houston 23, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Boston (Cashner 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Thornton 4-7), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-10) at Detroit (Norris 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-6), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 10-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 10-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

