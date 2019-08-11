|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|76
|41
|.650
|—
|Tampa Bay
|68
|50
|.576
|8½
|Boston
|62
|57
|.521
|15
|Toronto
|49
|71
|.408
|28½
|Baltimore
|38
|78
|.328
|37½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|71
|46
|.607
|—
|Cleveland
|70
|47
|.598
|1
|Chicago
|52
|63
|.452
|18
|Kansas City
|42
|76
|.356
|29½
|Detroit
|35
|79
|.307
|34½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|40
|.658
|—
|Oakland
|66
|51
|.564
|11
|Texas
|58
|58
|.500
|18½
|Los Angeles
|57
|61
|.483
|20½
|Seattle
|48
|70
|.407
|29½
___
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 5, Kansas City 2
Boston 16, L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 6, Texas 5
Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
L.A. Angels 12, Boston 4
Kansas City 7, Detroit 0
Houston 23, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 3, Texas 2
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 4
Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Boston (Cashner 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Thornton 4-7), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 7-10) at Detroit (Norris 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-6), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-5), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 10-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-7), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 10-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
