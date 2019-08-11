East Division W L Pct GB New York 77 41 .653 — Tampa Bay 68 50 .576 9 Boston 62 57 .521 15½ Toronto 49 72 .405 29½ Baltimore 39 78 .333 37½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 71 46 .607 — Cleveland 70 47 .598 1 Chicago 52 63 .452 18 Kansas City 43 76 .361 29 Detroit 35 80 .304 35 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 77 41 .653 — Oakland 66 51 .564 10½ Texas 59 58 .504 17½ Los Angeles 57 61 .483 20 Seattle 48 70 .407 29

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Angels 12, Boston 4

Kansas City 7, Detroit 0

Houston 23, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Houston 7

N.Y. Yankees 1, Toronto 0

Kansas City 10, Detroit 2

Texas 1, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 7-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Means 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Jurado 6-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 13-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-3), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

