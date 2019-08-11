Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 11, 2019 5:48 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 77 41 .653
Tampa Bay 68 50 .576 9
Boston 62 58 .517 16
Toronto 49 72 .405 29½
Baltimore 39 78 .333 37½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 71 47 .602
Minnesota 71 47 .602
Chicago 52 64 .448 18
Kansas City 43 76 .361 28½
Detroit 35 80 .304 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 77 41 .653
Oakland 67 51 .568 10
Texas 59 58 .504 17½
Los Angeles 58 61 .487 19½
Seattle 48 70 .407 29

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Angels 12, Boston 4

Kansas City 7, Detroit 0

Advertisement

Houston 23, Baltimore 2

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Houston 7

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

N.Y. Yankees 1, Toronto 0

Kansas City 10, Detroit 2

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 1, Milwaukee 0

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 7-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Means 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Jurado 6-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 13-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-3), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter