East Division W L Pct GB New York 77 41 .653 — Tampa Bay 68 50 .576 9 Boston 62 58 .517 16 Toronto 49 72 .405 29½ Baltimore 39 78 .333 37½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 71 47 .602 — Minnesota 71 47 .602 — Chicago 52 64 .448 18 Kansas City 43 76 .361 28½ Detroit 35 80 .304 34½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 77 41 .653 — Oakland 67 51 .568 10 Texas 59 58 .504 17½ Los Angeles 58 61 .487 19½ Seattle 48 70 .407 29

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Angels 12, Boston 4

Kansas City 7, Detroit 0

Houston 23, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Houston 7

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 1, Toronto 0

Kansas City 10, Detroit 2

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 1, Milwaukee 0

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 7-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Means 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Jurado 6-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 13-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-3), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

