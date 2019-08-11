|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|77
|41
|.653
|—
|Tampa Bay
|69
|50
|.580
|8½
|Boston
|62
|58
|.517
|16
|Toronto
|49
|72
|.405
|29½
|Baltimore
|39
|78
|.333
|37½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|71
|47
|.602
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|47
|.602
|—
|Chicago
|52
|64
|.448
|18
|Kansas City
|43
|76
|.361
|28½
|Detroit
|35
|80
|.304
|34½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|41
|.653
|—
|Oakland
|67
|51
|.568
|10
|Texas
|59
|58
|.504
|17½
|Los Angeles
|58
|61
|.487
|19½
|Seattle
|48
|71
|.403
|29½
___
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
L.A. Angels 12, Boston 4
Kansas City 7, Detroit 0
Houston 23, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 3, Texas 2
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 4
Baltimore 8, Houston 7
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 1, Toronto 0
Kansas City 10, Detroit 2
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 1, Milwaukee 0
Tampa Bay 1, Seattle 0
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 7-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Means 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Jurado 6-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 13-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-3), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
