|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|41
|.658
|—
|Tampa Bay
|69
|50
|.580
|9½
|Boston
|62
|59
|.512
|17½
|Toronto
|50
|72
|.410
|30
|Baltimore
|39
|80
|.328
|39½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|47
|.605
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|47
|.602
|½
|Chicago
|52
|64
|.448
|18½
|Kansas City
|43
|76
|.361
|29
|Detroit
|35
|80
|.304
|35
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|41
|.653
|—
|Oakland
|67
|51
|.568
|10
|Texas
|59
|59
|.500
|18
|Los Angeles
|58
|61
|.487
|19½
|Seattle
|48
|71
|.403
|29½
___
Baltimore 8, Houston 7
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 1, Toronto 0
Kansas City 10, Detroit 2
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 1, Milwaukee 0
Tampa Bay 1, Seattle 0
Houston at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 8, 2nd game
Toronto 19, Texas 4
Cleveland 6, Boston 5
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-4), 4:40 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Means 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (German 15-2), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-7) at Toronto (Pannone 2-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 6-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 7-9), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Perez 8-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 10-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 7-7), 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.