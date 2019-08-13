East Division W L Pct GB New York 79 41 .658 — Tampa Bay 69 50 .580 9½ Boston 62 59 .512 17½ Toronto 50 72 .410 30 Baltimore 39 80 .328 39½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 72 47 .605 — Minnesota 71 47 .602 ½ Chicago 52 64 .448 18½ Kansas City 43 76 .361 29 Detroit 35 80 .304 35 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 77 41 .653 — Oakland 67 51 .568 10 Texas 59 59 .500 18 Los Angeles 58 62 .483 20 Seattle 48 71 .403 29½

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Houston 7

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 1, Toronto 0

Kansas City 10, Detroit 2

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 1, Milwaukee 0

Tampa Bay 1, Seattle 0

Monday’s Games

Houston at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 8, 2nd game

Toronto 19, Texas 4

Cleveland 6, Boston 5

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-4), 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Means 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (German 15-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-7) at Toronto (Pannone 2-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 6-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 7-9), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Perez 8-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 10-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 7-7), 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

