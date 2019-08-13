Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 13, 2019 8:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 79 41 .658
Tampa Bay 70 50 .583 9
Boston 62 59 .512 17½
Toronto 50 72 .410 30
Baltimore 39 80 .328 39½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 72 47 .605
Minnesota 71 47 .602 ½
Chicago 52 65 .444 19
Kansas City 43 76 .361 29
Detroit 35 80 .304 35
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 78 41 .655
Oakland 67 51 .568 10½
Texas 59 59 .500 18½
Los Angeles 58 62 .483 20½
Seattle 48 71 .403 30

___

Monday’s Games

Houston at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 8, 2nd game

Advertisement

Toronto 19, Texas 4

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Cleveland 6, Boston 5

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 4

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-2), 12:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-7), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-4), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 3:45 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Detroit (Jackson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 8:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act