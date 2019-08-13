|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|80
|41
|.661
|—
|Tampa Bay
|70
|50
|.583
|9½
|Boston
|62
|59
|.512
|18
|Toronto
|50
|72
|.410
|30½
|Baltimore
|39
|81
|.325
|40½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|47
|.605
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|47
|.602
|½
|Chicago
|52
|65
|.444
|19
|Kansas City
|43
|76
|.361
|29
|Detroit
|35
|80
|.304
|35
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|41
|.655
|—
|Oakland
|67
|51
|.568
|10½
|Texas
|59
|59
|.500
|18½
|Los Angeles
|58
|62
|.483
|20½
|Seattle
|48
|71
|.403
|30
___
Houston at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 8, 2nd game
Toronto 19, Texas 4
Cleveland 6, Boston 5
Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 4
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:30 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-2), 12:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-7), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-4), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 3:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 3:45 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Detroit (Jackson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 8:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
