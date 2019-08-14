East Division W L Pct GB New York 80 41 .661 — Tampa Bay 70 50 .583 9½ Boston 63 59 .516 17½ Toronto 51 72 .415 30 Baltimore 39 81 .325 40½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 72 47 .605 — Cleveland 72 48 .600 ½ Chicago 53 65 .449 18½ Kansas City 43 77 .358 29½ Detroit 35 81 .302 35½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 78 42 .650 — Oakland 67 52 .563 10½ Texas 59 60 .496 18½ Los Angeles 58 62 .483 20 Seattle 49 71 .408 29

Monday’s Games

Houston at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 8, 2nd game

Toronto 19, Texas 4

Cleveland 6, Boston 5

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 4

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 3, Texas 0

Boston 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings

Seattle 11, Detroit 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 1, 2nd game

San Francisco 3, Oakland 2

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-2), 12:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-7), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-4), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 3:45 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Detroit (Jackson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Peters 2-1), 8:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

