The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 14, 2019 12:35 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 80 41 .661
Tampa Bay 70 50 .583
Boston 63 59 .516 17½
Toronto 51 72 .415 30
Baltimore 39 81 .325 40½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 72 47 .605
Cleveland 72 48 .600 ½
Chicago 53 65 .449 18½
Kansas City 43 77 .358 29½
Detroit 35 81 .302 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 78 42 .650
Oakland 67 52 .563 10½
Texas 59 60 .496 18½
Los Angeles 58 62 .483 20
Seattle 49 71 .408 29

___

Monday’s Games

Houston at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 8, 2nd game

Toronto 19, Texas 4

Cleveland 6, Boston 5

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 4

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 3, Texas 0

Boston 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings

Seattle 11, Detroit 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 1, 2nd game

San Francisco 3, Oakland 2

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-2), 12:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-7), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-4), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 3:45 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Detroit (Jackson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Peters 2-1), 8:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

