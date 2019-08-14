|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|80
|41
|.661
|—
|Tampa Bay
|70
|50
|.583
|9½
|Boston
|63
|59
|.516
|17½
|Toronto
|51
|72
|.415
|30
|Baltimore
|39
|81
|.325
|40½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|72
|47
|.605
|—
|Cleveland
|72
|48
|.600
|½
|Chicago
|53
|65
|.449
|18½
|Kansas City
|43
|77
|.358
|29½
|Detroit
|35
|81
|.302
|35½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|42
|.650
|—
|Oakland
|67
|52
|.563
|10½
|Texas
|59
|60
|.496
|18½
|Los Angeles
|58
|62
|.483
|20
|Seattle
|49
|71
|.408
|29
___
Houston at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 8, 2nd game
Toronto 19, Texas 4
Cleveland 6, Boston 5
Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 4
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Toronto 3, Texas 0
Boston 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings
Seattle 11, Detroit 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 1, 2nd game
San Francisco 3, Oakland 2
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-2), 12:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-7), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-4), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 3:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 3:45 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Detroit (Jackson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Peters 2-1), 8:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
