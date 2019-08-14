|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|81
|41
|.664
|—
|Tampa Bay
|71
|51
|.582
|10
|Boston
|64
|59
|.520
|17½
|Toronto
|51
|73
|.411
|31
|Baltimore
|39
|82
|.322
|41½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|72
|48
|.600
|—
|Cleveland
|72
|49
|.595
|½
|Chicago
|54
|65
|.454
|17½
|Kansas City
|43
|77
|.358
|29
|Detroit
|35
|81
|.302
|35
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|43
|.645
|—
|Oakland
|67
|52
|.563
|10
|Texas
|60
|60
|.500
|17½
|Los Angeles
|58
|63
|.479
|20
|Seattle
|49
|71
|.408
|28½
___
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Toronto 3, Texas 0
Boston 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings
Seattle 11, Detroit 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 1, 2nd game
San Francisco 3, Oakland 2
Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 7, San Diego 5
Texas 7, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5
Boston 5, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 13, Houston 9
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5
San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 1-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-10), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2) at Texas (Payano 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Sanchez 5-14) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
