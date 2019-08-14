Listen Live Sports

American League

August 14, 2019 11:00 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 81 41 .664
Tampa Bay 71 51 .582 10
Boston 64 59 .520 17½
Toronto 51 73 .411 31
Baltimore 39 82 .322 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 72 48 .600
Cleveland 72 49 .595 ½
Chicago 54 65 .454 17½
Kansas City 43 78 .355 29½
Detroit 36 81 .308 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 78 43 .645
Oakland 68 52 .567
Texas 60 60 .500 17½
Los Angeles 58 63 .479 20
Seattle 49 72 .405 29

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 3, Texas 0

Boston 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings

Seattle 11, Detroit 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 1, 2nd game

San Francisco 3, Oakland 2

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 7, San Diego 5

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 7, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5

Boston 5, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 13, Houston 9

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 9, San Francisco 5

Detroit 3, Seattle 2

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Milone 1-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-10), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Green 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2) at Texas (Payano 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Sanchez 5-14) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

