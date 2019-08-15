|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|81
|42
|.659
|—
|Tampa Bay
|71
|51
|.582
|9½
|Boston
|64
|59
|.520
|17
|Toronto
|51
|73
|.411
|30½
|Baltimore
|39
|82
|.322
|41
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|72
|48
|.600
|—
|Cleveland
|73
|49
|.598
|—
|Chicago
|54
|65
|.454
|17½
|Kansas City
|43
|78
|.355
|29½
|Detroit
|36
|82
|.305
|35
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|43
|.645
|—
|Oakland
|68
|52
|.567
|9½
|Texas
|60
|60
|.500
|17½
|Los Angeles
|59
|63
|.484
|19½
|Seattle
|50
|72
|.410
|28½
___
Texas 7, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5
Boston 5, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 13, Houston 9
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5
San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 9, San Francisco 5
Detroit 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
Seattle 7, Detroit 2
Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 10-9), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5) at Texas (Minor 11-6), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
