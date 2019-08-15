Listen Live Sports

American League

August 15, 2019 11:27 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 81 42 .659
Tampa Bay 71 51 .582
Boston 64 59 .520 17
Toronto 51 73 .411 30½
Baltimore 39 82 .322 41
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 72 48 .600
Cleveland 73 49 .598
Chicago 54 65 .454 17½
Kansas City 43 78 .355 29½
Detroit 36 82 .305 35
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 78 43 .645
Oakland 68 52 .567
Texas 60 60 .500 17½
Los Angeles 59 63 .484 19½
Seattle 50 72 .410 28½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 7, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5

Boston 5, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 13, Houston 9

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 9, San Francisco 5

Detroit 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 2

Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5) at Texas (Minor 11-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

