American League Glance

August 24, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 84 47 .641 _
Tampa Bay 76 55 .580 8
Boston 70 61 .534 14
Toronto 53 79 .402 31½
Baltimore 42 88 .323 41½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 78 51 .605 _
Cleveland 76 54 .585
Chicago 59 70 .457 19
Kansas City 45 85 .346 33½
Detroit 39 88 .307 38

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 84 47 .641 _
Oakland 74 53 .583 8
Texas 64 67 .489 20
Los Angeles 63 69 .477 21½
Seattle 55 75 .423 28½

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 9, Minnesota 6

Boston 11, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

Seattle 7, Toronto 4

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 7, Seattle 5

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 8, Detroit 5

Boston 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund ) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-6) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Burke 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 7-11), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-10), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

