All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|55
|.580
|8
|Boston
|70
|61
|.534
|14
|Toronto
|53
|79
|.402
|31½
|Baltimore
|42
|88
|.323
|41½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|78
|51
|.605
|_
|Cleveland
|76
|54
|.585
|2½
|Chicago
|59
|70
|.457
|19
|Kansas City
|45
|85
|.346
|33½
|Detroit
|39
|88
|.307
|38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|Oakland
|74
|53
|.583
|8
|Texas
|64
|67
|.489
|20
|Los Angeles
|63
|69
|.477
|21½
|Seattle
|55
|75
|.423
|28½
___
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 9, Minnesota 6
Boston 11, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2
Seattle 7, Toronto 4
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 7, Seattle 5
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 8, Detroit 5
Boston 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund ) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 8-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-6) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Burke 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 7-11), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-10), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
