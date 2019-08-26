All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|47
|.644
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|56
|.576
|9
|Boston
|70
|62
|.530
|15
|Toronto
|53
|80
|.398
|32½
|Baltimore
|43
|88
|.328
|41½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|79
|51
|.608
|_
|Cleveland
|76
|55
|.580
|3½
|Chicago
|60
|70
|.462
|19
|Kansas City
|46
|85
|.351
|33½
|Detroit
|39
|89
|.305
|39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|47
|.644
|_
|Oakland
|74
|55
|.574
|9½
|Texas
|64
|68
|.485
|21
|Los Angeles
|63
|70
|.474
|22½
|Seattle
|56
|75
|.427
|28½
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8, 10 innings
Minnesota 7, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 3, Toronto 1
San Diego 3, Boston 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-12), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 9-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5) at Houston (Verlander 15-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 12-3) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-6), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-7) at Seattle (Kikuchi 5-8), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
