All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 85 47 .644 _ Tampa Bay 76 56 .576 9 Boston 70 62 .530 15 Toronto 53 80 .398 32½ Baltimore 43 88 .328 41½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 79 51 .608 _ Cleveland 76 55 .580 3½ Chicago 60 70 .462 19 Kansas City 46 85 .351 33½ Detroit 39 89 .305 39

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 85 47 .644 _ Oakland 74 55 .574 9½ Texas 64 68 .485 21 Los Angeles 63 70 .474 22½ Seattle 56 75 .427 28½

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8, 10 innings

Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 3, Toronto 1

San Diego 3, Boston 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-12), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 9-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5) at Houston (Verlander 15-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 12-3) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-6), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 10:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-7) at Seattle (Kikuchi 5-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

