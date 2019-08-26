Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 26, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 85 47 .644 _
Tampa Bay 76 56 .576 9
Boston 70 62 .530 15
Toronto 53 80 .398 32½
Baltimore 43 88 .328 41½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 79 51 .608 _
Cleveland 76 55 .580
Chicago 60 70 .462 19
Kansas City 46 85 .351 33½
Detroit 39 89 .305 39

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 85 47 .644 _
Oakland 74 55 .574
Texas 64 68 .485 21
Los Angeles 63 70 .474 22½
Seattle 56 75 .427 28½

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8, 10 innings

Advertisement

Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 3, Toronto 1

San Diego 3, Boston 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-12), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 9-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5) at Houston (Verlander 15-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 12-3) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-6), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 10:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-7) at Seattle (Kikuchi 5-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution