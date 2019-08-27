All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|87
|47
|.649
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|57
|.571
|10½
|Boston
|71
|62
|.534
|15½
|Toronto
|54
|80
|.403
|33
|Baltimore
|44
|88
|.333
|42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|80
|51
|.611
|_
|Cleveland
|77
|55
|.583
|3½
|Chicago
|60
|71
|.458
|20
|Kansas City
|46
|87
|.346
|35
|Detroit
|39
|90
|.302
|40
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|86
|47
|.647
|_
|Oakland
|76
|55
|.580
|9
|Texas
|64
|69
|.481
|22
|Los Angeles
|64
|70
|.478
|22½
|Seattle
|56
|77
|.421
|30
Monday’s Games
Oakland 19, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 1
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 10, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 10-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 8-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-10) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
