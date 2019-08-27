Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 27, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 87 47 .649 _
Tampa Bay 76 57 .571 10½
Boston 71 62 .534 15½
Toronto 54 80 .403 33
Baltimore 44 88 .333 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 80 51 .611 _
Cleveland 77 55 .583
Chicago 60 71 .458 20
Kansas City 46 87 .346 35
Detroit 39 90 .302 40

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 86 47 .647 _
Oakland 76 55 .580 9
Texas 64 69 .481 22
Los Angeles 64 70 .478 22½
Seattle 56 77 .421 30

___

Monday’s Games

Oakland 19, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 1

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 10, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 10-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 8-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-10) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

