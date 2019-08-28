Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 28, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 88 47 .652 _
Tampa Bay 76 58 .567 11½
Boston 72 62 .537 15½
Toronto 54 81 .400 34
Baltimore 44 89 .331 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 81 51 .614 _
Cleveland 78 55 .586
Chicago 60 72 .455 21
Kansas City 47 87 .351 35
Detroit 39 91 .300 41

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 87 47 .649 _
Oakland 76 56 .576 10
Texas 65 69 .485 22
Los Angeles 64 71 .474 23½
Seattle 56 78 .418 31

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 1

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 10, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

Washington 8, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

Kansas City 6, Oakland 4

Houston 8, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Colorado 4

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 9-2) at Detroit (Norris 3-10), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-9), 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 14-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Texas (Lynn 14-9), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

