East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|88
|47
|.652
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|58
|.567
|11½
|Boston
|72
|62
|.537
|15½
|Toronto
|54
|81
|.400
|34
|Baltimore
|44
|89
|.331
|43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|81
|51
|.614
|_
|Cleveland
|78
|55
|.586
|3½
|Chicago
|60
|72
|.455
|21
|Kansas City
|47
|87
|.351
|35
|Detroit
|39
|91
|.300
|41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|47
|.649
|_
|Oakland
|76
|56
|.576
|10
|Texas
|65
|69
|.485
|22
|Los Angeles
|64
|71
|.474
|23½
|Seattle
|56
|78
|.418
|31
___
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 1
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 10, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Cleveland 4, Detroit 2
Washington 8, Baltimore 4
Atlanta 9, Toronto 4
Kansas City 6, Oakland 4
Houston 8, Tampa Bay 6
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Colorado 4
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Clevinger 9-2) at Detroit (Norris 3-10), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-9), 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 14-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Texas (Lynn 14-9), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
