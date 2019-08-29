All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|88
|47
|.652
|_
|Tampa Bay
|77
|58
|.570
|11
|Boston
|72
|62
|.537
|15½
|Toronto
|54
|81
|.400
|34
|Baltimore
|44
|89
|.331
|43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|82
|51
|.617
|_
|Cleveland
|79
|55
|.590
|3½
|Chicago
|60
|73
|.451
|22
|Kansas City
|47
|88
|.348
|36
|Detroit
|39
|92
|.298
|42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|48
|.644
|_
|Oakland
|77
|56
|.579
|9
|Texas
|65
|70
|.481
|22
|Los Angeles
|64
|71
|.474
|23
|Seattle
|57
|78
|.422
|30
___
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Cleveland 4, Detroit 2
Washington 8, Baltimore 4
Atlanta 9, Toronto 4
Kansas City 6, Oakland 4
Houston 8, Tampa Bay 6
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Colorado 4
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
Oakland 9, Kansas City 8
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8
Seattle 5, Texas 3
Friday’s Games
Oakland (Anderson 10-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Miley 13-4) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 12-6) at Detroit (VerHagen 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-10) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 14-10) at Texas (Allard 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 9-9) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5), 10:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.