The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League Glance

August 29, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 88 47 .652 _
Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 11
Boston 72 62 .537 15½
Toronto 54 81 .400 34
Baltimore 44 89 .331 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 82 51 .617 _
Cleveland 79 55 .590
Chicago 60 73 .451 22
Kansas City 47 88 .348 36
Detroit 39 92 .298 42

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 87 48 .644 _
Oakland 77 56 .579 9
Texas 65 70 .481 22
Los Angeles 64 71 .474 23
Seattle 57 78 .422 30

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

Washington 8, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

Kansas City 6, Oakland 4

Houston 8, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Colorado 4

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Oakland 9, Kansas City 8

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8

Seattle 5, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Anderson 10-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Miley 13-4) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 12-6) at Detroit (VerHagen 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-10) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 14-10) at Texas (Allard 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 9-9) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

