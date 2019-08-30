All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 88 48 .647 _ Tampa Bay 78 58 .574 10 Boston 73 62 .541 14½ Toronto 54 82 .397 34 Baltimore 45 89 .336 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 83 51 .619 _ Cleveland 79 56 .585 4½ Chicago 60 74 .448 23 Kansas City 47 89 .346 37 Detroit 39 93 .295 43

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 88 48 .647 _ Oakland 78 56 .582 9 Texas 66 70 .485 22 Los Angeles 64 72 .471 24 Seattle 57 79 .419 31

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Oakland 9, Kansas City 8

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8

Seattle 5, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, Toronto 4

Minnesota 13, Detroit 5

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 6, Seattle 3

Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2

Saturday’s Games

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-6) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-3), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 9-5) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-13) at Kansas City (López 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

