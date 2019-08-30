Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 30, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 88 48 .647 _
Tampa Bay 78 58 .574 10
Boston 73 62 .541 14½
Toronto 54 82 .397 34
Baltimore 45 89 .336 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 83 51 .619 _
Cleveland 79 56 .585
Chicago 60 74 .448 23
Kansas City 47 89 .346 37
Detroit 39 93 .295 43

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 88 48 .647 _
Oakland 78 56 .582 9
Texas 66 70 .485 22
Los Angeles 64 72 .471 24
Seattle 57 79 .419 31

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Oakland 9, Kansas City 8

Advertisement

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8

Seattle 5, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, Toronto 4

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Minnesota 13, Detroit 5

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 6, Seattle 3

Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2

Saturday’s Games

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-6) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-3), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 9-5) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-13) at Kansas City (López 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space