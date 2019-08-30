All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|88
|48
|.647
|_
|Tampa Bay
|78
|58
|.574
|10
|Boston
|73
|62
|.541
|14½
|Toronto
|54
|82
|.397
|34
|Baltimore
|45
|89
|.336
|42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|83
|51
|.619
|_
|Cleveland
|79
|56
|.585
|4½
|Chicago
|60
|74
|.448
|23
|Kansas City
|47
|89
|.346
|37
|Detroit
|39
|93
|.295
|43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|48
|.647
|_
|Oakland
|78
|56
|.582
|9
|Texas
|66
|70
|.485
|22
|Los Angeles
|64
|72
|.471
|24
|Seattle
|57
|79
|.419
|31
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
Oakland 9, Kansas City 8
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8
Seattle 5, Texas 3
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0
Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Minnesota 13, Detroit 5
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Texas 6, Seattle 3
Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2
Saturday’s Games
Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-6) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-3), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 9-5) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-13) at Kansas City (López 2-7), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.