All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|89
|48
|.650
|_
|Tampa Bay
|79
|58
|.577
|10
|Boston
|73
|63
|.537
|15½
|Toronto
|55
|82
|.401
|34
|Baltimore
|45
|90
|.333
|43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|83
|52
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|79
|57
|.581
|4½
|Chicago
|60
|75
|.444
|23
|Kansas City
|48
|89
|.350
|36
|Detroit
|40
|93
|.301
|42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|49
|.642
|_
|Oakland
|78
|57
|.578
|9
|Texas
|67
|70
|.489
|21
|Los Angeles
|65
|72
|.474
|23
|Seattle
|57
|80
|.416
|31
___
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Minnesota 13, Detroit 5
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Texas 6, Seattle 3
Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2
Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6
Detroit 10, Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4
Sunday’s Games
Oakland (Fiers 13-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 16-5) at Toronto (Font 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-6), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 10-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-13), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 4-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-6), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 5-9) at Texas (Minor 11-8), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
