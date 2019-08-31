All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 89 48 .650 _ Tampa Bay 79 58 .577 10 Boston 73 63 .537 15½ Toronto 55 82 .401 34 Baltimore 45 90 .333 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 83 52 .615 _ Cleveland 79 57 .581 4½ Chicago 60 75 .444 23 Kansas City 48 89 .350 36 Detroit 40 93 .301 42

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 88 49 .642 _ Oakland 78 57 .578 9 Texas 67 70 .489 21 Los Angeles 65 72 .474 23 Seattle 57 80 .416 31

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, Toronto 4

Minnesota 13, Detroit 5

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 6, Seattle 3

Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Fiers 13-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 16-5) at Toronto (Font 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-6), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 10-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-13), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 4-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-6), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 5-9) at Texas (Minor 11-8), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

