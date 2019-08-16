Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League Glance

August 16, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 82 42 .661 _
Tampa Bay 71 52 .577 10½
Boston 65 59 .524 17
Toronto 52 73 .416 30½
Baltimore 39 83 .320 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 74 48 .607 _
Cleveland 73 50 .593
Chicago 55 66 .455 18½
Kansas City 44 78 .361 30
Detroit 37 82 .311 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 78 45 .634 _
Oakland 70 52 .574
Texas 60 62 .492 17½
Los Angeles 60 64 .484 18½
Seattle 50 73 .407 28

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 2

Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 13, Texas 6

Oakland 7, Houston 6

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Friday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 7, Seattle 3

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 4, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 8-6), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-5), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (VerHagen 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 10-6) at Texas (Jurado 6-8), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

