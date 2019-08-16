All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|82
|42
|.661
|_
|Tampa Bay
|71
|52
|.577
|10½
|Boston
|65
|59
|.524
|17
|Toronto
|52
|73
|.416
|30½
|Baltimore
|39
|83
|.320
|42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|74
|48
|.607
|_
|Cleveland
|73
|50
|.593
|1½
|Chicago
|55
|66
|.455
|18½
|Kansas City
|44
|78
|.361
|30
|Detroit
|37
|82
|.311
|35½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|45
|.634
|_
|Oakland
|70
|52
|.574
|7½
|Texas
|60
|62
|.492
|17½
|Los Angeles
|60
|64
|.484
|18½
|Seattle
|50
|73
|.407
|28
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 7, Detroit 2
Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 13, Texas 6
Oakland 7, Houston 6
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Friday’s Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2
Toronto 7, Seattle 3
Boston 9, Baltimore 1
Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 4, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 8-6), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-5), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (VerHagen 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-10), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 10-6) at Texas (Jurado 6-8), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-4), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
