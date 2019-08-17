Listen Live Sports

...

American League Glance

August 17, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 83 42 .664 _
Tampa Bay 72 52 .581 10½
Boston 66 59 .528 17
Toronto 52 74 .413 31½
Baltimore 39 84 .317 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 75 48 .610 _
Cleveland 73 51 .589
Chicago 55 67 .451 19½
Kansas City 44 79 .358 31
Detroit 37 83 .308 36½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 78 46 .629 _
Oakland 71 52 .577
Los Angeles 61 64 .488 17½
Texas 60 63 .488 17½
Seattle 51 73 .411 27

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 7, Seattle 3

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 4, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5

Seattle 4, Toronto 3

Oakland 8, Houston 4

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

Boston 4, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 12, Texas 7

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-6), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Toronto (Font 3-2), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 8-5) at Texas (Lynn 14-8), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 12-4) at Oakland (Anderson 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

