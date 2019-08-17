All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|42
|.664
|_
|Tampa Bay
|72
|52
|.581
|10½
|Boston
|66
|59
|.528
|17
|Toronto
|52
|74
|.413
|31½
|Baltimore
|39
|84
|.317
|43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|75
|48
|.610
|_
|Cleveland
|73
|51
|.589
|2½
|Chicago
|55
|67
|.451
|19½
|Kansas City
|44
|79
|.358
|31
|Detroit
|37
|83
|.308
|36½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|46
|.629
|_
|Oakland
|71
|52
|.577
|6½
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|17½
|Texas
|60
|63
|.488
|17½
|Seattle
|51
|73
|.411
|27
___
Friday’s Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2
Toronto 7, Seattle 3
Boston 9, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 4, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5
Seattle 4, Toronto 3
Oakland 8, Houston 4
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1
Boston 4, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 12, Texas 7
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-6), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Toronto (Font 3-2), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 8-5) at Texas (Lynn 14-8), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 12-4) at Oakland (Anderson 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.