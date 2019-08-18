All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|43
|.659
|_
|Tampa Bay
|73
|52
|.584
|9½
|Boston
|67
|59
|.532
|16
|Toronto
|52
|75
|.409
|31½
|Baltimore
|39
|85
|.315
|43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|76
|48
|.613
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|51
|.592
|2½
|Chicago
|55
|68
|.447
|20½
|Kansas City
|44
|80
|.355
|32
|Detroit
|37
|84
|.306
|37½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|46
|.632
|_
|Oakland
|71
|53
|.573
|7½
|Los Angeles
|62
|64
|.492
|17½
|Texas
|60
|64
|.484
|18½
|Seattle
|52
|73
|.416
|27
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5
Seattle 4, Toronto 3
Oakland 8, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1
Boston 4, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 12, Texas 7
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 7, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4
Boston 13, Baltimore 7
Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5
Minnesota 6, Texas 3
Houston 4, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (López 1-7) at Baltimore (Means 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-10) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Texas (Allard 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 8-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Jackson 3-5) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd., 2nd game
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
