Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 18, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 83 43 .659 _
Tampa Bay 73 52 .584
Boston 67 59 .532 16
Toronto 52 75 .409 31½
Baltimore 39 85 .315 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 76 48 .613 _
Cleveland 74 51 .592
Chicago 55 68 .447 20½
Kansas City 44 80 .355 32
Detroit 37 84 .306 37½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 79 46 .632 _
Oakland 71 53 .573
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 17½
Texas 60 64 .484 18½
Seattle 52 73 .416 27

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5

Seattle 4, Toronto 3

Advertisement

Oakland 8, Houston 4

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

Boston 4, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 12, Texas 7

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 7, Toronto 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4

Boston 13, Baltimore 7

Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 3

Houston 4, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (López 1-7) at Baltimore (Means 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-10) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Texas (Allard 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 8-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Jackson 3-5) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd., 2nd game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus