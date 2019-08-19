All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 83 43 .659 _ Tampa Bay 73 53 .579 10 Boston 67 59 .532 16 Toronto 52 75 .409 31½ Baltimore 39 86 .312 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 76 49 .608 _ Cleveland 74 51 .592 2 Chicago 56 68 .452 19½ Kansas City 45 80 .360 31 Detroit 37 85 .303 37½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 80 46 .635 _ Oakland 71 53 .573 8 Los Angeles 62 65 .488 18½ Texas 61 64 .488 18½ Seattle 53 73 .421 27

___

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 7, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4

Boston 13, Baltimore 7

Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 3

Houston 4, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Monday’s Games

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7, 11 innings

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at Texas (Palumbo 0-1), ppd., 2nd game

Kansas City (Keller 7-13) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 2-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Burke ), 8:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-11) at Houston (Sanchez 5-14), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-2) at Oakland (Bailey 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

