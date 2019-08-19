All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|43
|.659
|_
|Tampa Bay
|73
|53
|.579
|10
|Boston
|67
|59
|.532
|16
|Toronto
|52
|75
|.409
|31½
|Baltimore
|39
|86
|.312
|43½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|76
|49
|.608
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|51
|.592
|2
|Chicago
|56
|68
|.452
|19½
|Kansas City
|45
|80
|.360
|31
|Detroit
|37
|85
|.303
|37½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|46
|.635
|_
|Oakland
|71
|53
|.573
|8
|Los Angeles
|62
|65
|.488
|18½
|Texas
|61
|64
|.488
|18½
|Seattle
|53
|73
|.421
|27
___
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 7, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4
Boston 13, Baltimore 7
Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5
Minnesota 6, Texas 3
Houston 4, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Monday’s Games
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7, 11 innings
Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4
Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at Texas (Palumbo 0-1), ppd., 2nd game
Kansas City (Keller 7-13) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 2-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Burke ), 8:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-5), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-11) at Houston (Sanchez 5-14), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-2) at Oakland (Bailey 10-8), 10:07 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
