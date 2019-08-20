Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 20, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 83 43 .659 _
Tampa Bay 73 53 .579 10
Boston 67 59 .532 16
Toronto 52 75 .409 31½
Baltimore 39 86 .312 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 76 49 .608 _
Cleveland 74 51 .592 2
Chicago 56 68 .452 19½
Kansas City 45 80 .360 31
Detroit 37 85 .303 37½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 80 46 .635 _
Oakland 71 53 .573 8
Los Angeles 62 65 .488 18½
Texas 61 64 .488 18½
Seattle 53 73 .421 27

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd., 2nd game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 13-6) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-5) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Texas (Minor 11-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Houston (Verlander 15-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-7) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 10:07 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Boston, sus.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

