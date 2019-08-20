All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|43
|.659
|_
|Tampa Bay
|73
|53
|.579
|10
|Boston
|67
|59
|.532
|16
|Toronto
|52
|75
|.409
|31½
|Baltimore
|39
|86
|.312
|43½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|76
|49
|.608
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|51
|.592
|2
|Chicago
|56
|68
|.452
|19½
|Kansas City
|45
|80
|.360
|31
|Detroit
|37
|85
|.303
|37½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|46
|.635
|_
|Oakland
|71
|53
|.573
|8
|Los Angeles
|62
|65
|.488
|18½
|Texas
|61
|64
|.488
|18½
|Seattle
|53
|73
|.421
|27
___
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4
Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd., 2nd game
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 13-6) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-5) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Texas (Minor 11-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Houston (Verlander 15-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-7) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 10:07 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Boston, sus.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
