American League Glance

August 21, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 83 45 .648 _
Tampa Bay 74 54 .578 9
Boston 67 61 .523 16
Toronto 52 77 .403 31½
Baltimore 41 86 .323 41½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 77 50 .606 _
Cleveland 74 53 .583 3
Chicago 57 69 .452 19½
Kansas City 45 82 .354 32
Detroit 38 86 .306 37½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 81 47 .633 _
Oakland 73 53 .579 7
Texas 63 65 .492 18
Los Angeles 63 67 .485 19
Seattle 54 74 .422 27

___

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1, 1st game

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 11 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), sus.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-6) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 9:37 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

