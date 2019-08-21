All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|45
|.648
|_
|Tampa Bay
|74
|54
|.578
|9
|Boston
|67
|61
|.523
|16
|Toronto
|52
|77
|.403
|31½
|Baltimore
|41
|86
|.323
|41½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|77
|50
|.606
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|53
|.583
|3
|Chicago
|57
|69
|.452
|19½
|Kansas City
|45
|82
|.354
|32
|Detroit
|38
|86
|.306
|37½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|47
|.633
|_
|Oakland
|73
|53
|.579
|7
|Texas
|63
|65
|.492
|18
|Los Angeles
|63
|67
|.485
|19
|Seattle
|54
|74
|.422
|27
___
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1, 1st game
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6, Detroit 3
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 11 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Houston 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), sus.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-6) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 9:37 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
