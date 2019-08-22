Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League Glance

August 22, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 83 46 .643 _
Tampa Bay 75 54 .581 8
Boston 68 61 .527 15
Toronto 52 78 .400 31½
Baltimore 41 87 .320 41½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 77 50 .606 _
Cleveland 74 54 .578
Chicago 58 69 .457 19
Kansas City 45 83 .352 32½
Detroit 38 87 .304 38

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 82 47 .636 _
Oakland 74 53 .583 7
Texas 63 66 .488 19
Los Angeles 63 67 .485 19½
Seattle 54 74 .422 27½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

Detroit 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Blach 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Berríos 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 10:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

