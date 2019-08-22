All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|46
|.643
|_
|Tampa Bay
|75
|54
|.581
|8
|Boston
|68
|61
|.527
|15
|Toronto
|52
|78
|.400
|31½
|Baltimore
|41
|87
|.320
|41½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|77
|50
|.606
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|54
|.578
|3½
|Chicago
|58
|69
|.457
|19
|Kansas City
|45
|83
|.352
|32½
|Detroit
|38
|87
|.304
|38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|Oakland
|74
|53
|.583
|7
|Texas
|63
|66
|.488
|19
|Los Angeles
|63
|67
|.485
|19½
|Seattle
|54
|74
|.422
|27½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1
Detroit 2, Houston 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1
Houston 6, Detroit 3
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Blach 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Berríos 10-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 13-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 10:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
