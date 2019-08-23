All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|84
|46
|.646
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|54
|.585
|8
|Boston
|69
|61
|.531
|15
|Toronto
|52
|79
|.397
|32½
|Baltimore
|41
|88
|.318
|42½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|77
|51
|.602
|_
|Cleveland
|75
|54
|.581
|2½
|Chicago
|59
|69
|.461
|18
|Kansas City
|45
|84
|.349
|32½
|Detroit
|39
|87
|.310
|37
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|47
|.638
|_
|Oakland
|74
|53
|.583
|7½
|Texas
|63
|67
|.485
|20
|Los Angeles
|63
|68
|.481
|20½
|Seattle
|55
|74
|.426
|27½
___
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1
Houston 6, Detroit 3
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 9, Minnesota 6
Boston 11, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2
Seattle 7, Toronto 4
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-12) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Houston (Miley 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Hernández 1-4), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.
