All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 84 46 .646 _ Tampa Bay 76 54 .585 8 Boston 69 61 .531 15 Toronto 52 79 .397 32½ Baltimore 41 88 .318 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 77 51 .602 _ Cleveland 75 54 .581 2½ Chicago 59 69 .461 18 Kansas City 45 84 .349 32½ Detroit 39 87 .310 37

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 83 47 .638 _ Oakland 74 53 .583 7½ Texas 63 67 .485 20 Los Angeles 63 68 .481 20½ Seattle 55 74 .426 27½

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 9, Minnesota 6

Boston 11, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

Seattle 7, Toronto 4

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-12) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Houston (Miley 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Hernández 1-4), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.

