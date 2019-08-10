Listen Live Sports

Angels 12, Red Sox 4

August 10, 2019 7:45 pm
 
Los Angeles Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 4 3 2 0 Betts rf 4 0 2 1
Trout cf 3 2 1 3 Bgaerts ss 5 0 0 0
Goodwin ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0
Ohtani dh 5 2 2 2 Travis lf 4 1 1 2
Upton lf 4 1 1 4 C.Vazqz 1b 5 1 1 0
Thaiss 1b 3 1 1 0 Chavis 3b 5 0 0 1
Fltcher 3b 5 0 2 0 Holt 2b 3 1 2 0
Rengifo 2b 5 1 1 0 Leon c 4 0 1 0
K.Smith c 3 1 0 0 Brdly J cf 2 1 1 0
Tovar ss 4 1 1 1
Totals 37 12 11 10 Totals 36 4 9 4
Los Angeles 300 002 700—12
Boston 001 001 200— 4

E_Travis (2), Upton (4), Fletcher (6). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Boston 11. 2B_Ohtani (13), Fletcher (24), Betts (30), C.Vazquez (18), Holt (9). 3B_Holt (2). HR_Trout (39), Upton (7), Travis (5). SF_Upton (4), Travis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney 3 2-3 3 1 1 1 4
T.Cole W,2-3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
A.Mejia 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Buttrey H,19 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
JC.Ramirez 2 3 2 2 1 0
H.Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Porcello L,10-9 5 5 5 5 0 3
D.Hernandez 1 2 4 4 2 1
Velazquez 1 2 3 2 1 0
Weber 2 2 0 0 0 2

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

D.Hernandez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Heaney (Bradley Jr.), by Heaney (Martinez), by D.Hernandez (K.Smith), by Velazquez (Trout). WP_JC.Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:28. A_36,390 (37,731).

