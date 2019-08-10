Angels 12, Red Sox 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.299
|a-Goodwin ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Ohtani dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.285
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.212
|Thaiss 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.206
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Smith c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|37
|12
|11
|10
|3
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Travis lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Vazquez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Chavis 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.255
|Holt 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Leon c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|300
|002
|700—12
|11
|2
|Boston
|001
|001
|200—
|4
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Trout in the 8th.
E_Upton (4), Fletcher (6), Travis (2). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Boston 11. 2B_Ohtani (13), Fletcher (24), Betts (30), Vazquez (18), Holt (9). 3B_Holt (2). HR_Upton (7), off Porcello; Trout (39), off Porcello; Travis (5), off Ramirez. RBIs_Trout 3 (92), Ohtani 2 (45), Upton 4 (21), Tovar (4), Betts (62), Travis 2 (14), Chavis (58). SF_Upton, Travis.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo 2, Smith); Boston 5 (Betts, Bogaerts 2, Vazquez, Leon). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 7; Boston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Chavis.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|74
|4.89
|Cole, W, 2-3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|4.78
|Mejia
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|8.22
|Buttrey, H, 19
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.57
|Ramirez
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|30
|3.86
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.81
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 10-9
|5
|5
|5
|5
|0
|3
|75
|5.67
|Hernandez
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|43
|4.41
|Velazquez
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|19
|5.81
|Weber
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|4.20
Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Hernandez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cole 2-0, Buttrey 2-1, Velazquez 3-3. HBP_Heaney 2 (Bradley Jr.,Martinez), Hernandez (Smith), Velazquez (Trout). WP_Ramirez. PB_Leon (4).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:28. A_36,390 (37,731).
