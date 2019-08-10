Angels 12, Red Sox 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 3 2 0 1 1 .232 Trout cf 3 2 1 3 0 1 .299 a-Goodwin ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Ohtani dh 5 2 2 2 0 2 .285 Upton lf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .212 Thaiss 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .206 Fletcher 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .280 Rengifo 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .235 Smith c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .246 Tovar ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .196 Totals 37 12 11 10 3 6

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .283 Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .309 Travis lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .253 Vazquez 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .282 Chavis 3b 5 0 0 1 0 3 .255 Holt 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .316 Leon c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197 Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .220 Totals 36 4 9 4 3 8

Los Angeles 300 002 700—12 11 2 Boston 001 001 200— 4 9 1

a-grounded out for Trout in the 8th.

E_Upton (4), Fletcher (6), Travis (2). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Boston 11. 2B_Ohtani (13), Fletcher (24), Betts (30), Vazquez (18), Holt (9). 3B_Holt (2). HR_Upton (7), off Porcello; Trout (39), off Porcello; Travis (5), off Ramirez. RBIs_Trout 3 (92), Ohtani 2 (45), Upton 4 (21), Tovar (4), Betts (62), Travis 2 (14), Chavis (58). SF_Upton, Travis.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo 2, Smith); Boston 5 (Betts, Bogaerts 2, Vazquez, Leon). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 7; Boston 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Chavis.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 3 2-3 3 1 1 1 4 74 4.89 Cole, W, 2-3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 29 4.78 Mejia 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 8.22 Buttrey, H, 19 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.57 Ramirez 2 3 2 2 1 0 30 3.86 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.81 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 10-9 5 5 5 5 0 3 75 5.67 Hernandez 1 2 4 4 2 1 43 4.41 Velazquez 1 2 3 2 1 0 19 5.81 Weber 2 2 0 0 0 2 27 4.20

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Hernandez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 2-0, Buttrey 2-1, Velazquez 3-3. HBP_Heaney 2 (Bradley Jr.,Martinez), Hernandez (Smith), Velazquez (Trout). WP_Ramirez. PB_Leon (4).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:28. A_36,390 (37,731).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.