Angels 5, Red Sox 4, 10 innings,

|Los Angeles
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Goodwin lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Owings 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Fltcher ss-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Travis dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Thaiss 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mreland ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betts pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Upton ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Holt ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|4
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|3
|Los Angeles
|120
|000
|010
|1—5
|Boston
|010
|210
|000
|0—4
DP_Boston 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Boston 9. 2B_Goodwin (22), Rengifo (14), Devers (39). HR_K.Calhoun (26), C.Vazquez (18). CS_Devers (7), Betts (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Pat.Sandoval
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buttrey
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bedrosian
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|H.Robles W,4-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Cashner
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|1
|J.Taylor
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Walden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Eovaldi H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Barnes BS,7
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Workman
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Weber L,1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by Cashner (K.Calhoun).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, James Hoye.
T_4:02. A_36,709 (37,731).
