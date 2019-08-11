Listen Live Sports

Angels 5, Red Sox 4, 10 innings,

August 11, 2019 5:26 pm
 
Los Angeles Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodwin lf 5 1 1 0 Owings 2b 5 0 0 0
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 1 2 0
Ohtani dh 5 0 3 2 Bgaerts ss 5 0 1 0
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 Mrtinez rf 5 0 1 0
K.Clhun rf 2 2 1 1 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0
Fltcher ss-3b 5 0 0 0 Travis dh 1 1 1 0
Thaiss 3b 4 1 0 0 Mreland ph-dh 0 0 0 0
Tovar ss 0 0 0 0 Betts pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Stassi c 2 1 0 0 C.Vazqz c 5 1 1 2
Upton ph 0 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 2 0 0 0
Bemboom c 1 0 1 1 Holt ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 5 0 2 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 1
Totals 36 5 8 4 Totals 36 4 8 3
Los Angeles 120 000 010 1—5
Boston 010 210 000 0—4

DP_Boston 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Boston 9. 2B_Goodwin (22), Rengifo (14), Devers (39). HR_K.Calhoun (26), C.Vazquez (18). CS_Devers (7), Betts (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Pat.Sandoval 4 2-3 6 4 4 4 4
Buttrey 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Bedrosian 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 2
H.Robles W,4-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Cashner 1 2-3 3 3 3 5 1
J.Taylor 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 5
Walden 1 0 0 0 1 1
Eovaldi H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
M.Barnes BS,7 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Workman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Weber L,1-2 1 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_by Cashner (K.Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, James Hoye.

T_4:02. A_36,709 (37,731).

