Angels 5, Red Sox 4, 10 innings,

Los Angeles Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Goodwin lf 5 1 1 0 Owings 2b 5 0 0 0 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 Ohtani dh 5 0 3 2 Bgaerts ss 5 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 Mrtinez rf 5 0 1 0 K.Clhun rf 2 2 1 1 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0 Fltcher ss-3b 5 0 0 0 Travis dh 1 1 1 0 Thaiss 3b 4 1 0 0 Mreland ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Tovar ss 0 0 0 0 Betts pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 2 1 0 0 C.Vazqz c 5 1 1 2 Upton ph 0 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 2 0 0 0 Bemboom c 1 0 1 1 Holt ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 5 0 2 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 1 Totals 36 5 8 4 Totals 36 4 8 3

Los Angeles 120 000 010 1—5 Boston 010 210 000 0—4

DP_Boston 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Boston 9. 2B_Goodwin (22), Rengifo (14), Devers (39). HR_K.Calhoun (26), C.Vazquez (18). CS_Devers (7), Betts (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Pat.Sandoval 4 2-3 6 4 4 4 4 Buttrey 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Bedrosian 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 H.Robles W,4-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Boston Cashner 1 2-3 3 3 3 5 1 J.Taylor 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 5 Walden 1 0 0 0 1 1 Eovaldi H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0 M.Barnes BS,7 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Workman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Weber L,1-2 1 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_by Cashner (K.Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, James Hoye.

Advertisement

T_4:02. A_36,709 (37,731).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.