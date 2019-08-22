Angels shut down rookie pitcher Griffin Canning for season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie right-hander Griffin Canning will miss the rest of the season with mild elbow inflammation.

The Angels announced their decision Thursday.

Canning is the Angels’ most promising pitching prospect in several years. The 23-year-old Orange County native went 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA in 18 appearances after getting called up in April.

He pitched seven sharp innings of one-run ball in a victory over the White Sox last Sunday, but emerged with elbow discomfort. Canning already went on the injured list for 10 days earlier in August to rest his elbow.

Canning is the second Angels starter to be sidelined by a season-ending injury in August. Félix Peña is done with a torn knee ligament.

