Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Antonio Brown from head to toe on PodcastOne Sports Now

August 13, 2019 12:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Antonio Brown has issues from head to toe, and the AP’s Josh Dubow talks about how the Oakland Raiders are dealing with them as the team and its new wide receiver try to find common ground in training camp.

Dubow joins PodcastOne Sports Now to talk about the Brown saga, and the prospects for the Raiders this year. He tells co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg that the team has issues in several areas, especially on defense, and that the jury is still out on Derek Carr as a possible Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Also joining the show is USA Today columnist Nancy Armour, who talks about the remarkable Simone Biles, who won her sixth U.S. national gymnastics title over the weekend by completing her first triple-double in the floor exercise. Armour praises Biles for being as unafraid to set limits on what she does in competition as she is in calling out U.S. gymnastic officials who failed her and other gymnasts who were victims of sexual abuse while in the program.

There’s also some food talk, including news that coffee is not only good for you but will prolong your life.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service