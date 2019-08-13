Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP source: Holland, Nats agree in principle on minors deal

August 13, 2019 12:47 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that right-handed reliever Greg Holland and the Washington Nationals have an agreement in principle on a minor league contract, pending the completion of a successful physical exam.

The person confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because nothing had been announced by the team.

The 33-year-old Holland was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. He was 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 17 saves in 22 chances this season.

Holland was 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 24 games for the Nationals last season.

Washington’s bullpen has struggled throughout this year. Its 6.05 ERA is the worst in the NL.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Holland is 33, not 41.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

