AP source: Holland, Nats agree in principle on minors deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that right-handed reliever Greg Holland and the Washington Nationals have an agreement in principle on a minor league contract, pending the completion of a successful physical exam.

The person confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because nothing had been announced by the team.

The 33-year-old Holland was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. He was 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 17 saves in 22 chances this season.

Holland was 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 24 games for the Nationals last season.

Washington’s bullpen has struggled throughout this year. Its 6.05 ERA is the worst in the NL.

This story has been corrected to show that Holland is 33, not 41.

