Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top 25 Podcast: Can Pac-12 break its playoff drought?

August 15, 2019 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Oregon is on the rise. Utah might have its best team since joining the Pac-12. Washington has a new former five-star quarterback. And USC has a coach planted firmly on the hot seat.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News and Pac-12 Hotline joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the Power Five conference that could use a change in national perception after a couple of down years.

The race for the Pac-12 championship has no clear-cut favorite. Can the Ducks, Utes, Huskies or another team be good enough to get a Pac-12 team into the College Football Playoff for the first time in three years?

At Southern California, the question is: Can coach Clay Helton win enough to keep his job?

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US