AP Top 25 Podcast: How to win a Heisman, then and now

August 28, 2019 1:27 pm
 
Winning a Heisman Trophy takes a great season and a great story.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, presented by Regions Bank, Heisman historian Chris Huston joins AP’s Ralph D. Russo to talk about how schools have gone about promoting their players for the sport’s most prestigious award.

Huston explains how Texas was one of the first schools to track an unorthodox stat to boost Earl Campbell’s Heisman campaign in the late 1970s. The Heisman went from being an upperclassmen’s award as it took time for players to build name recognition to underclassmen regularly winning the trophy in today’s high-speed information age.

Heisman campaigns aren’t what they used to be, but Huston says schools should still find ways to promote their players.

Also, Russo gives his Heisman forecast.

