AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 12 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Washington (14)
|17
|7
|168
|2
|1
|1
|2. Los Angeles
|15
|8
|142
|4
|2
|4
|3. Las Vegas
|16
|9
|139
|3
|2
|4
|4. Connecticut
|16
|8
|136
|1
|2
|5
|5. Chicago
|14
|10
|111
|5
|3
|6
|6. Seattle
|14
|11
|102
|6
|5
|6
|7. Minnesota
|12
|12
|83
|8
|7
|8
|8. Phoenix
|11
|12
|70
|7
|7
|9
|9. Indiana
|9
|16
|55
|9
|8
|10
|10. New York
|8
|15
|49
|10
|9
|11
|11. Dallas
|7
|17
|33
|11
|9
|11
|12. Atlanta
|5
|19
|14
|12
|12
|12
