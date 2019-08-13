Listen Live Sports

AP WNBA Power Poll

August 13, 2019 12:52 pm
 
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 12 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Washington (14) 17 7 168 2 1 1
2. Los Angeles 15 8 142 4 2 4
3. Las Vegas 16 9 139 3 2 4
4. Connecticut 16 8 136 1 2 5
5. Chicago 14 10 111 5 3 6
6. Seattle 14 11 102 6 5 6
7. Minnesota 12 12 83 8 7 8
8. Phoenix 11 12 70 7 7 9
9. Indiana 9 16 55 9 8 10
10. New York 8 15 49 10 9 11
11. Dallas 7 17 33 11 9 11
12. Atlanta 5 19 14 12 12 12

