AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 12 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Washington (14) 17 7 168 2 1 1 2. Los Angeles 15 8 142 4 2 4 3. Las Vegas 16 9 139 3 2 4 4. Connecticut 16 8 136 1 2 5 5. Chicago 14 10 111 5 3 6 6. Seattle 14 11 102 6 5 6 7. Minnesota 12 12 83 8 7 8 8. Phoenix 11 12 70 7 7 9 9. Indiana 9 16 55 9 8 10 10. New York 8 15 49 10 9 11 11. Dallas 7 17 33 11 9 11 12. Atlanta 5 19 14 12 12 12

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.