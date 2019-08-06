Listen Live Sports

AP WNBA Power Poll

August 6, 2019 1:23 pm
 
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 5 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Connecticut (14) 16 6 168 1 1 1
2. Washington 15 7 150 3 2 3
3. Las Vegas 15 8 143 2 2 4
4. Los Angeles 13 8 126 6 3 4
5. Chicago 12 9 105 5 4 7
6. Seattle 12 11 97 4 5 7
7. Phoenix 11 10 92 7 5 8
8. Minnesota 10 11 70 8 7 9
9. Indiana 8 15 52 10 8 10
10. New York 8 13 43 9 9 11
11. Dallas 6 16 32 11 10 11
12. Atlanta 5 17 14 12 12 12

