AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 5 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Connecticut (14) 16 6 168 1 1 1 2. Washington 15 7 150 3 2 3 3. Las Vegas 15 8 143 2 2 4 4. Los Angeles 13 8 126 6 3 4 5. Chicago 12 9 105 5 4 7 6. Seattle 12 11 97 4 5 7 7. Phoenix 11 10 92 7 5 8 8. Minnesota 10 11 70 8 7 9 9. Indiana 8 15 52 10 8 10 10. New York 8 13 43 9 9 11 11. Dallas 6 16 32 11 10 11 12. Atlanta 5 17 14 12 12 12

