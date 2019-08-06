AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 5 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Connecticut (14)
|16
|6
|168
|1
|1
|1
|2. Washington
|15
|7
|150
|3
|2
|3
|3. Las Vegas
|15
|8
|143
|2
|2
|4
|4. Los Angeles
|13
|8
|126
|6
|3
|4
|5. Chicago
|12
|9
|105
|5
|4
|7
|6. Seattle
|12
|11
|97
|4
|5
|7
|7. Phoenix
|11
|10
|92
|7
|5
|8
|8. Minnesota
|10
|11
|70
|8
|7
|9
|9. Indiana
|8
|15
|52
|10
|8
|10
|10. New York
|8
|13
|43
|9
|9
|11
|11. Dallas
|6
|16
|32
|11
|10
|11
|12. Atlanta
|5
|17
|14
|12
|12
|12
