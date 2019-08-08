Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

APOEL names Thomas Doll as coach ahead of key CL qualifier

August 8, 2019 8:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot champion APOEL parted ways with coach Paolo Tramezzani and hired Thomas Doll as his replacement Thursday after losing the first leg of a Champions League qualifier.

APOEL said in a statement that Doll, who has coached teams including Borussia Dortmund and Hannover, signed a two-year contract.

Doll will be in charge for APOEL’s away match next Tuesday against Azerbaijani club Qarabag in the second leg of a Champions League third-round qualifier.

APOEL’s 2-1 home loss in the first leg led to Tramezzani’s exit. The Italian took full responsibility for the loss, amid heavy fan criticism over his coaching choices during the match.

Advertisement

APOEL has averaged a new coach every six months in the last four years.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|8 Washington Technology Power Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army