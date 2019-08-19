Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Apology issued over ribbons showing hanged mascot

August 19, 2019 7:51 am
 
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school board has apologized over ribbons distributed prior to a football scrimmage this month that showed the opposing school’s mascot hanged by a noose.

News outlets report the Henry County Board of Education posted a Facebook statement Friday that said the message was “unintentional.”

The ribbons distributed by Locust Grove High School show the hanged McDonough High School’s Warhawks struggling with a noose and the words “Hang The War Hawks” surrounding the image.

The district says school administrators didn’t approve the ribbon and have collected those that were distributed.

